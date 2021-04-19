Blood Assurance and blood banks across the nation are seeing the lowest number of blood donors since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.
This is very concerning to blood centers and hospitals across the nation as blood cannot be manufactured. The community must replenish the blood supply to save patient’s lives.
The blood donors of today save the lives of patients tomorrow. Currently Blood Assurance is asking all eligible community members to give blood. We cannot save lives without a community of volunteer donors and supporters.
If you cannot donate blood, please share this message, ask your friends, co-workers, family members. We are still all in this together.
To find out more, visit www.bloodassurance.org online, or call 800-962-0628.