Blood Assurance is preparing to assist after Hurricane Idalia’s landfall on Florida’s Big Bend.

The blood bank is maximizing its collection efforts, and asking the public to donate whole blood and platelets in case any of its community blood centers in the storm’s path are in need.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In