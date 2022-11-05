Blood Assurance bus

The Blood Assurance Blood Brigade bus parked at an event in Calhoun.

 Blake Silvers, File

As of now, it’s unknown which two SEC schools will face off in the championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta, but what is known is that a Blood Assurance blood donor will be at Mercedes Benz Stadium to catch all the action on the gridiron.

As part of the non-profit’s Commit to Give campaign, individuals who donate between Nov. 1 through 10, can enter to win two tickets to the SEC Championship. Donors most register by visiting bloodassurance.org/gamedayhero online. Additionally, all donors will receive a complimentary eGift card to a merchant of their choice.

