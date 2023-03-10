Blizzard of '93 leaves a lasting impression on Gordon County

30 years ago, the second week of March of 1993 saw temperatures as high as the mid-70s across Northwest Georgia, but the weekend had snow in the forecast.

Beginning on the evening of Friday, March 12, however, the weather event that ended up happening would cripple nearly the entire east coast of the United States from northern Florida up to Canada with what has been dubbed the “Storm of the Century” ever since.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In