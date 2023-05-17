April 12 — Betty Alijean, daughter of Jennifer and Jonathan Mulkey, Resaca.

April 15 — Amari Ezra Shane, son of Asia Hudgins and Jayson Anderson, Calhoun.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In