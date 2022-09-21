Birth Announcements Sep 21, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AugustAug. 29 — Rowan Alexander Dale, son of Chasity and Caleb Parker, Resaca.Aug. 22 — Chloe Natasha, daughter of Martha and Christopher Henson, Calhoun.Aug. 19 — Ella, daughter of Yannelly and Edgar Garcia, CalhounAug. 18 — John Alexander, son of Sydney and John Joyeve, Calhoun.Aug. 16 — Alexander, son of Daisey and Jose Guerrero, Calhoun.Aug. 8 — Ryn Rylee, daughter of Brittany and Dillon Rogers, CalhounAug. 5 — Kobe Jeremiah, son of Ashley and Storm Young, Calhoun.JulyJuly 31 — Emory Faye, daughter of Brittany and Josh Ballew, Calhoun.July 29 — Sawyer Brownlow, son of Lexus and Loga O’dell, Calhoun.July 20 — Blakeley Marie, daughter of Courtney and Dakota Moss, CalhounJuly 20 — Christian Haroldo Domingo Sontay, son of Jesica Sontay and Haroldo Perez, CalhounJuly 16 — Mary Evelyn, daughter of Sarah and Brice Baker, Calhoun.July 14 — Everleigh Kate, daughter of Katelyn Mahan and Cody Shook, Calhoun.July 18 — Easton Lane, son of Hailey Mahan and Destin Corvi, Calhoun.July 7 — Jackson Kenneth Gail, son of Megan Randolph and Hunter Patterson, Calhoun.July 5 — Aiza Isabelle, daughter of Ilce Castro and Rene Hinojosa, Calhoun. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized American Pickers to film in Georgia Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 17, 2022 Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.