Birth Announcements Jan 18, 2023 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 29 — Katherine Faye, daughter of Whitney and Patrick Holden, Resaca.Dec. 16 — Caius Elease, son of Caya Atkins, Calhoun.Dec. 16 — Leighonna Grace, daughter of Stephanie Ellard and Jose Garcia Vega, Resaca.Dec. 9 — Elija James, son of Keisha Brackett and Tyler Trew, Calhoun. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Calhoun Chick-fil-A to shut down for remodel Calhoun Starbucks to close for remodel Calhoun couple arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges Calhoun Coffee Company set to relocate Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.