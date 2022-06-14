Organized by the Calhoun Elk's Lodge, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office hosted an observance of Flag Day this week.
Tuesday afternoon, a crowd braved the extreme heat and gathered beneath the GCSO breezeway to commemorate the adoption of the US flag by the Second Continental Congress back on June 14, 1777.
"Thank you for doing this, and thank you for choosing this facility to have this celebration," Sheriff Mitch Ralston said to Elk's Lodge representatives as he welcomed those in attendance.
The opening prayer was offered by Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Walter Printup.
"We pray our flag may bind together the many elements of our own dear country," Printup prayed. "
Ruth said in 1911 the Order of Elk's made it mandatory nationwide to hold public observances of Flag Day.
"Today is Flag Day. We have Memorial Day service, we have Fourth of July ... but today is to honor our flag, which is a symbol that unites all of us as Americans." Elk's Lodge No. 1883 officer Chuck Ruth said.
It wasn't until 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson officially marked June 14 as Flag Day, and in 1949, an act of the US Congress established National Flag Day, though it is not an official national holiday -- however organizations like the Elk's have held consistent observances throughout the last century.
"It's something I'm proud of as an Elk that we can have such a service to honor an emblem that is non-partisan, it stresses the unity of the people of the people of this country, not our diversity," Ruth said. "Diversity makes us strong, but what holds us together is the unity of our country."
Local Elk's Lodge leader Lynn Dee McDonald recited the poem "I am Your Flag," and Tracy Manis sang the "Star Spangled Banner," as part of Tuesday's observance.