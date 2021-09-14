It was April 6 when the Hoyle family’s life changed dramatically.
After son Landon’s baseball practice, he suffered a seizure and left side paralysis, and had to be life flighted to Chattanooga. There, they discovered a brain bleed due to a non-cancerous brain tumor.
According to the family, Landon went in for surgery on April 12, but it was unable to continue: the tumor was attached to his optic nerves, and he would go blind if it was removed. The best option was chemotherapy.
Now at St. Jude, he has begun to see positive change. His movement has improved in his left side, but his family still faces deep hardship.
“He has come a long way so far, but he has a long road ahead of him,” his father said.
Time spent in the hospital means time spent out of work, so Heritage Baptist Church will be hosting several activities to attempt to raise money for the family.
“God put it on my heart,” said organizer Brandon Jones, “and I want to obey God.”
On Sept. 17, there will be a benefit concert at the church. This event will feature singers from two gospel groups, Lauren Talley of the Talleys and Corey Pearson of the Diplomats.
The event will start at 7 p.m. Entry is free, however a “love offering” will be collected and will solely benefit Landon and his family.
Events continue into the 18th. Ride for Landon is a motorcycle ride which will also benefit the family. Heritage Baptist Motorcycle Ministry put together the event, and the Christian Motorcycle Association will be there to bless the bikes.
The ride will have a police escort from Calhoun Police Department, as well as involvement by the Gordon County and Bartow County Sheriff’s Offices to ensure biker safety.
Registration for the event opens at 10 am, and the ride will begin at 11:30 am at Kennesaw State University. The entry fee is $25 per bike.
After the ride, Heritage Baptist Youth will be serving barbecue for $5 per plate from noon until 3:30 pm. Each plate will come with a sandwich, chips, and a drink.
There will also be a silent auction after the ride, which has already been receiving donations.
“I can’t thank our sponsors and people that have helped and the church for all that they have done to make this event come possible,” said Jones. “It’s been a blessing.”