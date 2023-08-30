Beatles tribute band performing at the GEM

Tribute band “Beatles 4 Sale” will play at the GEM Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.

 Contributed

Fans of the iconic Beatles’ early hits will not want to miss the Beatles 4 Sale concert at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Showcasing the songs that forever changed the rock n’ roll landscape, Beatles 4 Sale perform with the same energy the Fab Four brought to the stage from 1962 to 1966.

