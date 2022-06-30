This July, the library has plenty of ways to have fun inside and beat the heat.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has events for all ages, including adults. They are open their normal operating hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Summer feeding continues through the month; anyone under the age of 18 can come by to get a free lunch Monday through Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Breakfast is given out for the next day. Summer feeding will not take place the week of July 4 through 7.
Weekly Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a different theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
Summer movie time will take place every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. through July 14. That movie time is open for all ages.
Summer Reading
The Summer Reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, kicked off on June 1, and the library is putting on performances for those of all ages. Each performance will take place starting at 11 a.m.
On Friday, July 8, the Plainville Rec, 610 School St., will host ventriloquist Gene Cordova.
On Monday, July 11, Animal Adventures will take place at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host an end of Summer Reading family activity presented by Creative Discovery Museum from 6 to 8 p.m.
Children's Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place on Wednesday, July 6 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Kids Pre-K through first grade are welcome.
On Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Library will have Paint with Whitney. Wednesday is open to those kindergarten through second grade, and Thursday is for those third through fifth grades.
The Library host therapy dogs on Friday, July 8. From 4 to 5 p.m., kids from birth to 5th grade will have the opportunity to read to and cuddle with the therapy dogs.
Tween/Teen Programs
There will be a water balloon battle at the Plainville Rec on Tuesday, July 5 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Kids can create their own coral reef salt painting on Thursday, July 7 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
A DIY snow globe class with an ocean theme will take place on Friday, July 8 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Those interested in STEM will get a chance to make their own compass on Monday, July 11 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Anime Club will be held on Thursday, July 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
A program on vision boards and setting goals will take place on Friday, July 15 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Adult Programs
Knit and Crochet Club will meet Tuesday, July 5 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Adult painting classes will take place on Tuesday, July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Tuesday, July 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Those classes are open to all skill levels, and preregistration is required due to limited availability.
There will be an internet safety class on Thursday, July 7 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Adult origami, the Japanese art of folding paper into shapes, will be taught on Friday, July 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.
A hiking class, hosted by John Phillips, will be held on Wednesday, July 13 starting at 5:30 p.m.
An adult computer class going over the functions of PINES library cards will be held on Thursday, July 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. Call 706-624-1456 and ask for Brian or email him at latourb@ngrl.org to sign up.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will be held on Friday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month's theme is ocean/beach.
Family/All Ages
For tweens through adults, the Library will hold a "So you want to get published?" workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11.
Those interested in pickleball can drop by the Sonoraville Rec on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Closures
The Library will be closed on Monday, July 4 for the holiday, and will reopen on Tuesday.