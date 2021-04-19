Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshop in Calhoun

Our Chamber and Economic Development organizations are constantly trying to solve workforce development challenges.
Now is the perfect time for us to look for new and innovative ways to inform students of career opportunities. A public-private partnership in Cherokee County, GA funded the buy-in to the national Be Pro Be Proud brand and have begun to share the program across the state.
Be Pro Be Proud Georgia is an initiative that focuses on changing the mindsets of students, parents, and educators on the importance of the skilled trades, or as we like to say, the skilled professions. The website pulls together 15 high-demand skilled professions showing annual wages earned, how to get training, and where to find employment.
The secret sauce is delivering the message to the students with a state-of-the-art, interactive mobile workshop. The gamified trailer is power packed with simulators to excite the students about learning a trade/skill.
The Be Pro Be Proud Mobile Workshop was in Calhoun Tuesday at the request of Dr. Brandi Hayes, Director of College & Career Programs at Calhoun High School, and will be in town again Wednesday.
We wanted to make some of our industry partners aware and invite you to simply experience the Mobile Workshop for yourself. The Be Pro Be Proud Mobil Trailer will be located in the gravel parking lot of South Calhoun Baptist Church on Pine Street ---from 9:00 a.m. and run until around 3:00 p.m.