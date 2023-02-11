red cross.png

February is Black History Month -- an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize their role in U.S. history.

This is a fitting time to reflect on the lasting legacies of African Americans, like Dr. Charles R. Drew and Dr. Jerome H. Holland. Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood lives on through dedicated American Red Cross employees, volunteers, blood donors and community blood drive hosts.

