February is Black History Month -- an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time to recognize their role in U.S. history.
This is a fitting time to reflect on the lasting legacies of African Americans, like Dr. Charles R. Drew and Dr. Jerome H. Holland. Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood lives on through dedicated American Red Cross employees, volunteers, blood donors and community blood drive hosts.
The American Red Cross encourages community members to help recognize Black History Month and support the need for blood donors from the Black community to help patients with sickle cell disease.
About 100,000 people in the U.S., most of whom are of African descent, are living with sickle cell disease – the most common inherited blood disorder in the country.
Sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to be sticky, hard and crescent-shaped instead of soft and round. This makes it difficult for blood to flow smoothly and carry oxygen to the rest of the body, which may lead to severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and even strokes.
Blood transfusion helps patients with sickle cell disease by increasing the number of normal red blood cells in the body, helping to deliver oxygen and unblock blood vessels. Red blood cells carry markers on their surface called antigens that determine blood type. Some are unique to specific racial and ethnic groups, and because of this, those with sickle cell disease are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a blood donor who is Black.
Donors are encouraged to help saves lives by donating blood to the American Red Cross on Monday, February 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 205 East Line Street.
Whether blood is needed for a chronic condition, such as sickle cell disease, a surgical procedure or a large-scale emergency, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives, and a diverse blood supply is needed to help the diverse patients who depend on it.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.