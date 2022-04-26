Downtown Calhoun will be alive with plenty of food, music and fun this Friday and Saturday.
Set for April 29 and 30, this year’s BBQ, Boogie and Blues Festival will be paired with the Baxter/Dean Runway Show.
Last year’s festival was postponed due to COVID-19 and ended up being an September event, taking place on the 24th and 25th, drawing large crowds to downtown for food, drinks and live music.
Festivities run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday with live music, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with People’s Choice tasting beginning at 11 a.m. with a $10 entry fee.
The 11th annual Baxter/Dean Runway show will take place Friday as well. Tickets for that event are available at andybaxterphotography.com online.
Vendors from surrounding areas are expected to gather downtown for this year’s event. Sponsored by the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, the festival is now in its 10th year.
Festival setup will begin Thursday, April 28 and will require the short block of King Street between Court and Oothcalooga streets to be limited access through Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m.
Also closed will be a section of Park Avenue from Harlen Street to Oothcalooga Street from Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m. through Saturday, April 30 until 7 p.m. Court Street will also be completely closed from King Street to Wall Street from that Friday at 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday.
Parking is available on Wall Street, at the Piedmont Street Parking Deck, Calhoun City Schools and at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
For more information about the festival, visit bbqboogieblues.com online or call 706-602-5570.