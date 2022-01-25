After various COVID-related disruptions and schedule changes, the annual BBQ, Boogie and Blues Festival will return to its normal spring schedule in 2022.
Set for April 29 and 30, this year's festival will be paired with the Baxter/Dean Runway Show.
Last year's festival was postponed due to COVID-19 and ended up being an September event, taking place on the 24th and 25th, drawing large crowds to downtown for food, drinks and live music.
Vendors from surrounding areas are expected to gather downtown for this year's event. Sponsored by the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, the festival is now in its 10th year.
The Calhoun City Council approved a request earlier this week from the Downtown Development Authority to close certain streets downtown for the festival.
Festival setup will begin Thursday, April 28 and will require the short block of King Street between Court and Oothcalooga streets to be limited access through Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m.
"The professional barbecue competitors on Thursday, April the 28th," Mayor Jimmy Palmer said, explaining the need for the early street closures.
Also closed will be a section of Park Avenue from Harlen Street to Oothcalooga Street from Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m. through Saturday, April 30 until 7 p.m. Court Street will also be completely closed from King Street to Wall Street from that Friday at 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information about the festival, or to sign up as a vendor, or professional competitor, visit bbqboogieblues.com online.