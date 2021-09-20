The BBQ, Boogie and Blues festival will kicks off downtown Friday.
The popular event that brings food and live entertainment to the community each year, will return for the ninth time Sept. 24 and 25.
Sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and the Calhoun Downtown Development Authority, the festival will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
According to organizers, this year's event will bring entertainment for the whole family with live performances from talented musicians, a professional-level barbecue competition, grilling competitions for both children and adults, a dessert cook-off and arts and crafts.
The barbecue competition is nationally sanctioned by the Kansas Barbeque Society, and the theme for this year’s dessert cook-off is ‘Anything Apple.’
According to the website for this year’s festival, the schedule of events for the weekend includes:
For more information on vendor registration, to register for any of the cooking competitions, visit bbqboogieblues.com.