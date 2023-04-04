Crowds converge on Resaca battlefield (copy)

A Confederate unit moves between sutler's row ahead of the 2022 Resaca reenactment. 

 Blake Silvers

The Battle of Resaca Reenactment is pleased to announce the return of annual free school tours provided for our areas youth of Friday, May 19, between 9 and 11 a.m.

This educational service is for all public/private schools, home school, church youth groups, and Scout troops that would enjoy learning more about the American Civil War. This is a great education opportunity for youths and will be presented in a professional, non-political manner suited for all students to enjoy.

