After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Battle of Resaca reenactment will return this spring.
"The reenactment is Georgia’s oldest and largest event dating back to 1984, it draws national visitors to Gordon County each year," this year's hosting organization, the Georgia Division Reenactors Association, said in a release.
This year's reenactment is planned for May 15 and 16 at the usual location on Chitwood Road in Resaca, just off Highway 41 below the Whitfield County line. This year's event will focus on Gordon County history and will be presented "professionally, impartially and non-politically," according to the GDRA.
Organizers plan to host free school day demonstrations the Friday before the reenactment for local public, private and home school students, as well as church youth groups and scout troops.
Different battles will be presented Saturday and Sunday with period military and civilian camps set to be open, according to the GDRA. The period Sunday church service will also be open to the public.
As usual, period sutler vendors, as well as modern food and clothing vendors will be on site, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
Also, a covered dining area with tables, chairs and portable restrooms will be available for the public. Organizers will also offer free transportation from the parking area to the event, courtesy of the Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club.
Along with the the GDRA, this year's reenactment will be sponsored by Battle of Resaca, Inc. and various community organizations.
"We encourage you to use any and all COVID-19 personal safety precautions during your visit," the GDRA release said.
For additional information the public can visit www.georgiadivision.org under the Battle of Resaca Reenactment page, or email battleofresaca@gmail.com.