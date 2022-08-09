Bartow-Gordon area needs CASA volunteers, local training Sept. 8

“Sadly, about 80 children in Bartow and Gordon Counties are waiting for appointments with a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer right now,” according to Rachel Castillo, Pres. of Advocates for Children. “We must train more volunteers to help these precious foster children who need a guide through the system.”
After more than 20 years of serving children and youth, Advocates for Children continues to provide CASA training to offer a voice and help for area children in foster care, but the growing number of children who are being abused or neglected is producing a staggering demand for adults who can make a difference.
“Both Bartow and Gordon counties are joining together to train volunteers who want to ensure that children in foster care will be assigned someone qualified to monitor cases and give input on behalf of the children,” Castillo said. “Being a Court Appointed Special Advocate is not only a rewarding experience but also life-changing for children who need a caring adult to intervene on their behalf. Our CASA volunteers have been trained in our widely-recognized program and provide an important source of support for children in foster care. CASA volunteers are a vital part of the process in moving these children to a safe and permanent home.”
Beginning Sept. 8 at NorthPointe Church in Adairsville, CASA will offer a free 8-week training opportunity for anyone seeking to become a CASA Volunteer. The sessions even provide food, meeting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. once a week. The training sessions prepare new volunteers to assess a child’s situation by talking to individuals closely connected to the child, then making recommendations in the child’s best interest to the court. CASAs are vital to the outcome of children in foster care, according to Castillo.
The number of children in need of support is rising. Castillo says about 60% of children going into foster care are victims of drug and alcohol abuse, a heartbreaking statistic. An astounding 676,000 children are confirmed victims of abuse or neglect across America, a statistic highlighting the desperate need for adults who want to help.
“We need CASA volunteers with strong communication skills, compassion for children and the ability to be objective,” said Northwest Georgia CASA Program Manager Scott Sherwin. Typically, Dept. of Family and Children’s Services caseworkers have such an extensive caseload that their time with each child is limited. CASA volunteers can invest time in observing, interviewing and researching what and who will best serve the children.
The qualifications are simple. In addition to deep compassion for children, volunteers must be 21 or older and undergo a background check. In addition, a 40-hour training program with Advocates for Children prepares prospects for a wide array of situations and guides them in managing the process.
“CASA volunteers are the support and the voice for the children we serve,” Sherwin explained. Abused or neglected children can have multiple DFCS case managers and even multiple foster family placements. The one constant and stable presence in their lives is their CASA volunteers. “The relationship is valuable in so many ways.”
The Cartersville-based program has been providing children in Bartow and Gordon counties with services through their Runaway and Homeless Youth Program, Safe Place and Flowering Branch Children’s Shelter. In 2019 Advocates added the RISE program to serve homeless youth ages 18-24.
Each day, Georgia has an average of 33 confirmed child abuse cases. That devastating figure is indicative of a broad spectrum of problems that stem from drug and alcohol abuse, anger, a family history of abuse and other issues.
While the training will equip volunteers to help transform the lives of children who need trusted adults, it also enhances the person volunteering, Sherwin explained. “Helping an at-risk child is life-changing for the child, but it’s also life-changing for the volunteer. We can’t put into words the impact this volunteer program is making.”
For details on the training program, call Scott Sherwin at 770-386-1060, ext. 241 or email scott@advochild.org.