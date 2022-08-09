Bartow-Gordon area needs CASA volunteers, local training Sept. 8

Foster children in Bartow and Gordon Counties on long waiting list for a CASA volunteer. Training begins soon to alleviate this crisis.

 CASA

“Sadly, about 80 children in Bartow and Gordon Counties are waiting for appointments with a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer right now,” according to Rachel Castillo, Pres. of Advocates for Children. “We must train more volunteers to help these precious foster children who need a guide through the system.”

After more than 20 years of serving children and youth, Advocates for Children continues to provide CASA training to offer a voice and help for area children in foster care, but the growing number of children who are being abused or neglected is producing a staggering demand for adults who can make a difference.

