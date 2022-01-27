Bar honors Williams for 52 years of service

President of the Gordon County Bar Association, Elinor Portivent recognized the Honorable Charles M. Williams Thursday for his outstanding service to the legal profession and the citizens of Gordon County.
As court proceedings began, Judge Rosemary Greene announced the recognition. Members of the Gordon County Bar were there to support Mr. Williams.
Retired Judge David K. Smith spoke on behalf of the Bar saying "Charlie Williams never came to court unless he was well prepared. He's always taken his clients' interests seriously and he always represented his clients zealously. In the many years that I practiced against him, and I can speak for the other Lions of the Bar, like Mr. Campbell, Mr. Campbell, did you ever need to get anything in writing with Charlie Williams?"
Mr. Campbell replied, "No, you never did. If he said it, it was true, you never needed a conflict letter, never needed anything in writing. If you asked him for an extra twenty days to file an answer, you didn't need it in writing. We can take guidance from the dignity, the ethics and the good times we've all had and continue to have with Charlie Williams," Judge Smith said.
Williams thanked the attorneys and said "I've served a long time, half a century. Practicing law has really change since I started."
August of 2022 will mark 52 years for Mr. Williams. A graduate of Resaca High School, Mr. Williams has served the Calhoun, Gordon County community since 1972.
Following high school, Willaims enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served for 21 years in active duty and reserves. After active service, he began working for Dobbins Air Force Base and attended classes at the University of Georgia.
Williams graduated with a law degree from John Marshall Law School in Atlanta in 1970 and practiced for two years in Marietta before moving back home. Mr. Williams continues his law practice today on N. Piedmont Street.