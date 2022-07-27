A trio of back-to-school events at the end of the week will help local students gear up for the year ahead.
One event on Thursday, will give locals a chance to give back by donating backpacks to be handed out ahead of the school year.
Samantha Lusk & Associates Real Estate, 208 N. River St., will host its 3rd Annual Back-to-School Bash Backpack Donation Drive on July 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring one or more backpacks per family and enjoy an evening of snow cones, food, games, bounce houses, and a movie outside the company’s office.
Two more events on Friday and Saturday will be opportunities for local families to come get school supplies and other services to wrap up supper break.
Hamilton Health Care System will host its back-to-school celebration on July 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., at it’s Calhoun Campus, 100 Willowbrook Way, for kids kindergarten through fifth grade to pick up school supplies.
Each child must be present to receive supplies, and free ice cream will be handed out. Call 706-272-6114 for more information.
Also this weekend, Christian Community Outreach will host its annual Back to School Celebration on July 30, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St.
The sixth annual installment of this event will provide free back-to-school items, food, games, clothing, shoes and other fun for families in the community.