Back-to-school event draws hundreds to rec. department (copy)

The 2021 Christian Community Outreach Back-to-School Celebration served over 500 children.

 File, Blake Silvers

A trio of back-to-school events at the end of the week will help local students gear up for the year ahead.

One event on Thursday, will give locals a chance to give back by donating backpacks to be handed out ahead of the school year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In