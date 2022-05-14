Christian Community Outreach will be holding their sixth annual Back to School Celebration/Event on Saturday, July 30.
Running from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Rec, 601 S. River St., the event boasts fun activities for the whole family while also offering supplies to those who need them. The event is completely free, and all are welcome — even those residing outside of Gordon County.
Kids will be able to get free backpacks, school supplies, clothes, and shoes. There will also be opportunities for kids to get haircuts, and coupons for kids’ haircuts for those who aren’t able to get one done at the event.
Several community organizations are also planning to be present — World Harvest Church, Goodwill, the VFW, Drive for Kids, and GCAC have all told event organizer Sherry Turner that they’ll be there. That serves the purpose of getting resources all in one place to more easily connect them to families who need them.
“Everybody can come to one place and get everything they need right there,” said Turner.
The event not only serves as a way to get supplies and resources to families in need, but also as a fun celebration. There will be games, food, activities, and plenty of characters walking around to say ‘hi’ to attendees. Batman, Batgirl, Robin, and more will be in attendance.
Turner also said that they are still looking for folks to get involved. There are supplies that they still need, so she’s asking churches, businesses, and other resources to get involved. They’re also welcome to just come out and give information at the event, she said.