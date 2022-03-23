Author Spotlight: David L. Camp

This week, I corresponded with a local author who is fascinated with world religions.
One Amazon.com reviewer described his book this way, “This is a work of great understanding and hope. A most comprehensive, instructive, mind-stretching and provocative analysis of understandings for enhancing global spiritual development. David Camp has gathered and expounded upon material from untold historical and ancient sources and has presented it here in a positive message for a wandering, wondering, and disheartened world. Simply put, it’s a must read.”
Mr. Camp expounded on his inspirations and his writing style. Thanks again to David for sharing his time with us.
Question: Tell us about your writing process and the way you brainstorm story ideas.
David L. Camp: I had been interested in world religions since the mid 1970’s. I read as much as I could through the years. I kept journals to take notes, to remember. I wanted to explain how many ancient religions led to our modern and current understanding of mainstream religious ideology. I spent six months doing research to finally complete the book. I wrote two to three hours a day and then did re-writes before typing it into a document format.
Q: What is your writing Kryptonite?
Camp: I believe that most every research writer feels portions of what he/she wanted to say and relate to others were left out or forgotten after the finalization of the book.
Q: How did you celebrate the publishing of your first book?
Camp: After the book was published, I notified friends, relatives and associates through social media contacts.
Q: What other authors are you friends with and how do they help you become a better writer?
Camp: I have been friends with author Paul Von Ward for years, and he not only advised me but allowed me to use several quotes from many of his works. Also, I was in communication with author Linda Moulton Howe and gained knowledge and ideas from her via email.
Q: If you were given the opportunity to form a book club with your favorite authors of all time, which legends or contemporary writers would you want to become a part of the club?
Camp: I have enjoyed reading many authors over the years. Some of the most influential for me were, among many others, Alan Watts, Paul Von Ward, Dean Radin, Graham Hancock, Leslie Kean, Georgio De Santillano and Timothy Good.
Q: How do you think the concepts such as Kindle and e-books have changed the present or future of reading?
Camp: Many of my friends downloaded my book from Amazon to their Kindle readers; so the large social media and tech corporations have changed the way people receive news and reading materials.
Q: What marketing strategies do you find most helpful?
Camp: I did not spend thousands of dollars for television, radio or other multimedia advertisements. It was not money that I was interested in. My main purposes were to allow others to read what I had learned and to leave something for posterity. I believe Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and others are providing the greatest changes to marketing strategy since the creation of the printed word and I am amazed at where the future will lead us.
Q: Can you tell us about your current projects?
Camp: Since my publication, I still write down notes and personal thoughts for future reference for another volume or possibly an entirely new project.
Q: Any advice you would like to give to aspiring writers?
Camp: Anyone who wishes to write a book can do so. All he/she needs is the will to stick with it when at a loss for thoughts, and the patience to rethink what it is you want to say. Find a publisher that is willing to take a chance on your proposal, or publish your book at your own expense.
