Auditions begin soon for "The Foreigner" at the HAC

A former Calhoun High School assistant drama director will be returning to Calhoun to direct a play at the Harris Arts Center.
Rob Thompson worked for 10 years as the assistant drama director at Calhoun High School, working on two state-champion one act plays. Some of his favorite shows that he directed at Calhoun were "Children of Eden," "Macbeth," "To Kill a Mockingbird," and "Hands on a Hardbody."
He is currently the drama director at Model High School, where his one act play last fall, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," won second place in class AA state competition. In between his two high school jobs, he was the managing director at Artistic Civic Theatre in Dalton for two years, where he directed "Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley."
Rob has served on the board of directors at the Harris Arts Center, and was honored to stage an outdoor performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" as a fundraiser for the center. He is excited to be returning to the HAC as the director of "The Foreigner."
"The Foreigner" has roles for at least 5 men and 2 women; most of these roles can be played by someone of just about any age. Auditions will be Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Harris Arts Center Theatre.
Sides will be provided at the audition, but we encourage you to research the play and its characters in advance. You do not need to schedule a time in advance to audition.
The play will be performed June 23-26. If you have any questions, or need to schedule an alternate time to audition, please contact Rob Thompson at robthomps@hotmail.com.