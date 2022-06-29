It’s hard to move an inch in Calhoun without bumping into some part of Amy Atkinson’s legacy.
While Atkinson is not a Calhoun native, moving to town in 1989 after her husband relocated for work. With her husband, Chris, she has three boys who are now all grown.
In the 33 years since her arrival, Atkinson has become a thread well-woven in to Calhoun’s tapestry. She’s been hands-on for a good chunk of things going on around town.
Atkinson served on the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education for 16 years before no longer seeking reelection in 2013. During that time, she presided over three major renovations and the construction of Calhoun High School and the Elementary/Primary School Complex, and spent time as Chairwoman of the Board.
During her time on the Board, her nomination also helped net Dr. Michele Taylor the title of 2014 Superintendent of the Year by highlighting Taylor’s accomplishments during her tenure. Taylor remembers Atkinson’s service fondly.
“Amy was an extremely hard worker, dedicated and committed to Board service,” said Dr. Taylor. “You could always count on her to attend Board trainings, city council meetings, community events, etc., to represent the Board. She had the highest standards of excellence for herself and for our school system.”
At her final board meeting with CCS, that sentiment was echoed. Board members and other CCS employees had nothing but kind or admiring words for her — the woman who’s been a part of a bit of everything.
“She was honest and direct, always putting the students first in every decision she made. It was an honor and privilege to work with her on our governance team and we were certainly sad to see her retire from the Board,” Dr. Taylor said. “When I think of a servant leader, I think of Amy. She’s given so much to our schools and community and enacted positive change. I will be forever grateful for her service.”
Concurrently, she served as the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs Northwest/7th District President for the 2000-2002 term.
“As President of the Cartersville Woman’s Club her kindness and leadership skills have been something to use as an inspiration to pattern my time in office by,” said Cartersville President Sharon Cannon.
Atkinson has also been instrumental in ensuring the support of the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Foundation (HOBY). She has spent plenty of her time encouraging members of the Northwest District to donate money and food items for HOBY seminars in Northwest Georgia, as well as using leftover items to help the Georgia Southeast seminar.
It’s become a bit of a joke to people who know her, too — where Atkinson goes, conversation about supporting HOBY is sure to follow.
She’s also been involved in Tallulah Falls School since 1998, which was founded by the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1909. Atkinson spent a considerable time as the Chairwoman of the school’s Board of Trustees, from 2014 to 2018. She also inspired the school’s Walk of Honor brick campaign, which she also sponsors alongside the GFWC-GA 7th District.
“This brick scholarship program allows people to create a physical legacy in recognition of a graduate, a loved one, a military person or someone that has served our community in a special way,” said President and Head of School Larry A. Peevy at an April 27 recognition ceremony for Atkinson. “I am especially grateful for Amy’s support to build this beautiful natatorium and her great idea of having the brick scholarship fundraiser.”
Every description of Atkinson is very much the same: someone who has high standards and holds herself to them, who’s honest and direct. She’s someone who gets things done.
There’s no telling what she’ll get up to next — but judging by her track record, it’s sure to be great.