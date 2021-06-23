Downtown Calhoun’s Mother Nature’s Eden, 220 S. Wall St., will host a book signing for an area author on Monday, June 28.
Writer J. Larry Simpson will be signing copies of his book “No Excuses: True life adventures of a little trailer boy” from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store.
“It’s clean, it’s wholesome, it’s inspirational, it’s colorful and emotional,” Simpson said. “I’m blessed to be an old time story teller.”
His father began frequently moving his family for work in a pull-behind trailer home starting when Simpson was six; a journey that would last until he was 17. Part of his story takes place in Calhoun.
“We did 24 different moves,” Simpson said. “My dad was in construction work. He was a diesel mechanic and just started getting jobs. We had a small trailer, and eventually buy one of the very first 50-foot trailers and he pulled it with a 1953 Ford truck.”
Spending time in so many different places as a child wasn’t easy, according to Simpson, but he was able to make plenty of memories all over the country.
“We traveled from job to job all the way to California and back,” Simpson said. “When you go to a new school you don’t know anybody and nobody knows you ... and if you speak with a Southern accent they always have something to say about it, but God made me a person who was going to be somebody, so I wasn’t going to be pushed around.”
Simpson said he spent the Summer of 1953 in Calhoun where his family parked their trailer on property that is now part of the First United Methodist Church downtown. He said he always had fond memories of the town.
“I went to my first vacation bible school at the Methodist Church that summer,” Simpson said.
He and his wife eventually settled in Tunnel Hill where they still live today, and Simpson said he still enjoys visiting Calhoun from time to time for shopping.