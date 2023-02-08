Area author releases thriller novel

A Fair In August, a thriller novel, by Mandy L. Cantrell

Northwest Georgia-based publisher, Colorful Crow Publishing, introduces a new title by author Mandy L Cantrell.

Colorful Crow Publishing is proud to announce the release of A Fair In August, a thriller novel, by Mandy L. Cantrell. This title follows her previous publication of The Trace Series, which is a self-published series that was released by the author in 2022.

