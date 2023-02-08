Area author releases thriller novel

Northwest Georgia-based publisher, Colorful Crow Publishing, introduces a new title by author Mandy L Cantrell.
Colorful Crow Publishing is proud to announce the release of A Fair In August, a thriller novel, by Mandy L. Cantrell. This title follows her previous publication of The Trace Series, which is a self-published series that was released by the author in 2022.
Cantrell is the President of the Cartersville Area Writers, a group based out of Bartow County that serves the writing community in the surrounding area. She grew up in Bartow County, graduating from Adairsville High School, class of 1993, and now lives in Gordon County with her husband Heath Cantrell, and their son Johnny.
Set in the future, when fairs, carnivals, and circuses are almost obsolete, this story follows the path of local journalist Millie Dawson who has just received her first real assignment- the traveling fair that just rolled into town. Millie goes behind the scenes to report on the safety and relevance of the last traveling fair, but dazed by the lights and entranced by the charms of the ringleader and his most entrusted employee, Millie quickly finds herself in the midst of something strange and enticing. This curious place of colorful characters provides an unexpected path to self-discovery in this "late" coming-of-age story where a young woman is determined to follow her heart's desire no matter the cost.
Be sure to join Mandy on Tuesday, February 28th from 6 to 8 pm, at 110 Public Square in Historic Downtown Adairsville, for a fair-themed book launch. Cantrell will speak on the release of her new book and sign copies. There will be books available for sale, fun decorations, themed refreshments, and special giveaways for all attendees. This is a free event.