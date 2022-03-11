For at-risk adults in the area, especially the homebound and elderly, there's a regional organization set up to lend a hand.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging is designated by the Georgia Department of Human Services to address the needs and concerns of older and at-risk adults living in the 15-county area made up of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.
"The AAA coordinates and offers a range of services that help older adults remain in their homes, if that is their preference." Agency Director Lynne Reeves said. "Home and community based services such as home-delivered meals, homemaker and caregiver assistance, adult day health, transportation and other services are needed to make independent living a viable option."
For citizens in Gordon County, specifically, AAA offers several services. One of those is the Gordon County Senior Center located at 150 Cambridge Court. The local nutrition site manager in Gordon County is Sherri Crowder.
"This center offers meals in congregate setting, wellness activities, nutrition education and provides meals to clients that are homebound," Reeves said.
Another service is Adult Day Health, a program offered in Rome with services provided to surrounding counties by Mercy Care.
"Adult Day Health offers personal assistance for older adults in a supervised protective and congregate setting during some portion of the day," Reeves said. "Services typically include social and recreational activities, training, counseling and services such as rehabilitation and medication assistance. Gordon county is one of nine counties served through the Adult Day Health."
Also offered in Gordon County is the Kinship Cares Program through Mercy Care.
"Kinship Cares Program provides education and peer support for grandparents raising grandchildren," Reeves said.
Funding for the agency's programs and services comes from several sources, according to Reeves.
"Congress passed the Older Americans Act in 1965 in response to concern by policymakers about a lack of community social services for older adults," Reeves said. "Funding for the Area Agency on Aging is comprised of this federal funding and a blend of state, local and community funds and contributions."
As with any organization reliant on personal relationships and face-to-face interaction, the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting AAA significantly from the start.
"In March 2020 nutrition centers began to close, requiring a significant of services," Reeves said. "For example, the hot meals program shifted to a frozen and shelf-stable meal program."
It was modifications like these to the AAA service strategy that allowed vital services for those at-risk adults to continue even through the pandemic.
"The change required our team to forge partnerships with local grocers in storing frozen and shelf foods for individual clients and centers," Reeves said. "Innovation was our lifeline. Senior center managers and adult day health providers pivoted to offer programming virtually, at outdoor community locations, in parking lots, and through activity kids and other technology-based communications."
So how can citizens here in Gordon County help the AAA mission in their community?
Reeves says becoming a volunteer is the biggest way to help.
"This can be for wellness programs or possible home delivered meals," she said.
AAA also needs help distributing Aging Brochures so they can get the word out about services, according to Reeves.
Those interested in lending a hand, or seeking services for themselves or someone they know should contact the Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 800-759-2963, the Gordon County Senior Center at 706-629-0392, or Mercy Care in Rome at 706-291-8496.
AAA is part of the Rome-based Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, an organization set up to "improve the quality of life for every Northwest Georgia resident, through orderly growth, conservation of the region’s natural and historic resources, and care and development of the region’s human resources."
Local representatives on the NWGA Regional Commission Council are County Commissioner Bud Owens, City Councilman Ed Moyer, Dewayne Bowen, and City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor.
Regionally in 2021, AAA distributed over 562,000 meals, case managers served 563 people, distributed $192,000 in material aid, and coordinated 4,068 transportation trips.
To learn more about the Area Agency on Aging, visit areaagencyonaginginnwga.com online.