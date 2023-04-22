Archaeology Day is May 6 at New Echota

Join New Echota State Historic Site to celebrate Archaeology Month on Saturday, May 6.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors will have a chance to observe tools and techniques that Archaeologists use to preserve the past, as well as participate in dig box and artifact cataloging activities. Guided history tours will also be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a Take Flight guided hike will be offered at 10 a.m.
Site admission is $5.50 to $7 per person and includes access to the outdoor grounds with 12 historic and reconstructed buildings, nature trails, museum, and 17-minute film. Picnic tables are available on site. New Echota is located 1211 Chatsworth Hwy 225, just 1 mile off I-75 at exit 317.
New Echota State Historic Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. The site has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout north Georgia.
Georgia Archaeology Month is sponsored by the Society for Georgia Archaeology in order to promote interest and support for local and statewide preservation.
Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites is a Division on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which takes statewide responsibilities for conserving the natural, cultural, and historic resources of Georgia.
Visit gadnr.org to plan your next outdoor excursion.