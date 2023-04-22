Archaeology Day is May 6 at New Echota

New Echota State Historic Site will celebrate Archaeology Month on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Contributed

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors will have a chance to observe tools and techniques that Archaeologists use to preserve the past, as well as participate in dig box and artifact cataloging activities. Guided history tours will also be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a Take Flight guided hike will be offered at 10 a.m.

