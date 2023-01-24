A popular annual event makes its return for 2023, giving locals the chance to help their environment.
In cooperation with the City of Calhoun, Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful's Arbor Day Tree Giveaway is set for Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department gym, 601 S. River St.
The types of tree saplings available will be river birch, pecan, American elm, Shumard oak, southern magnolia, red bud, persimmon, Virginia pine, northern red oak, bald cypress, and white dogwood.
At Monday night's council meeting, Mayor Jimmy Palmer red a proclamation recognizing Feb. 18 as Arbor Day in the City of Calhoun. The city has held a Tree City USA designation for nearly 30 years.
Guests at this year's giveaway event include Jordon Fuquea from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission, Seth Hawkins from Georgia Forestry Commission, and American Chestnut restoration expert Charlie Long.
Volunteers, who will work to set up the event space the Friday before, include KCGB, Calhoun Woman's Club, Calhoun Elementary School ROTA Kids, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Calhoun and Sonoraville high school Interact Clubs, SHS Agriculture Class, Gordon County 4-H, and other community members.
Last year's event drew hundreds of individuals looking to plant trees on their properties, with 265 locals picking from 4,200 seedlings of different varieties. The most popular at the 2022 giveaway were dogwood (500), Virginia pine (300), bald cypress (300), and tulip poplar (300).