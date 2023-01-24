Hundreds turn out for Arbor Day Seedling Giveaway event

A popular annual event makes its return for 2023, giving locals the chance to help their environment. 

In cooperation with the City of Calhoun, Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful's Arbor Day Tree Giveaway is set for Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Calhoun Recreation Department gym, 601 S. River St. 

