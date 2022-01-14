Does your property need more trees? An upcoming event may be able to help.
The annual Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful Arbor Day seedling giveaway is set for Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Calhoun Recreation Department gym, 601 S. River St.
This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and will offer many varieties of tree seedlings in celebration of Georgia Arbor Day.
All seedlings will be free-of-charge.
Locals will be able to select from a variety of trees and get advice from volunteers as to which types are right for their properties.
Some of the varieties of seedlings to be available include bald cyprus, northern red oak, white dogwood, Virginia pine, river burch, American elm, sweet gum, Washington Hawthorn, box elder maple, Shumard and willow oak, pecan, sycamore and poplar. Seedlings were purchased with help from the City of Calhoun.
“We have a limited supply of some varieties, so if there is a specific tree you are interested in, plan to arrive at 9 a.m.,” Judy Peterson of KCGB said.
KCGB members will be joined by volunteers from the Calhoun Woman’s Club, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Sonoraville High School Agriculture, the Calhoun Recreation Department, and others.
Last year’s event drew a steady flow of locals with a large number of seedlings given away.