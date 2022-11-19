Applications open for funding for voluntary agencies

Gordon County has been awarded federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

 EFSNBP

Gordon County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Gordon County was awarded funds through Phase 40 $16,095, which will run congruently with Phases 39 and ARAPA-R, which were previously awarded in early 2022.

