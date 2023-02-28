Local collectors will have a chance to buy, sale, and trade -- or just gander at -- old bottles and pieces of advertising this March.
Set for Saturday, March 18, the Chattanooga/North Georgia Antique Bottles and Advertising Show, will hit the Dalton Convent Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, with free parking and free admission between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"There is so much local history that our community would be fascinated by," said Jason Herron, one of the event's organizers.
An hour of special early access will also be seat aside between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. with a $20 admission fee, and concessions will be available throughout the event. According to Herron, there will be thousands of tables of items to view.
"We will have 170 vendors set up at the show," Herron said. "People will actually have an opportunity to buy items that date back to the turn of the century for affordable prices. It's just going to be phenomenal."
Items of interest include advertising, signs, bottles (soda, beer, bitters, medicines, milk, whiskey), as well as hutches, jars, and more.
"We are promoting this show so the public can experience a look back in history before all of the products that we see today were available," Herron said. "More than anything, even if someone is not interested in purchasing an item, it’s a great platform to learn."
For more information about the event, call Jason Herron at 205-913-9748, or Buddy Lester at 423-718-3521.