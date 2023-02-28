Local collectors will have a chance to buy, sale, and trade -- or just gander at -- old bottles and pieces of advertising this March. 

Set for Saturday, March 18, the Chattanooga/North Georgia Antique Bottles and Advertising Show, will hit the Dalton Convent Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, with free parking and free admission between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

