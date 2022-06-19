Annual Star Spangled Celebration set for July 3

Locals will again have a chance to celebrate Independence Day together in person.
The annual Star Spangled Celebration is set to be held Sunday, July 3, at the Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds, 1060 Liberty Road off Highway 53.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. with concerts and other activities set to begin at 6 p.m., with a laser and fireworks show beginning after dark. Admission is free.
The Mohawk Stage will feature music from Tommy Ray Gurley at 6:15 p.m. and again at 7:45 p.m. Also on the Mohawk Stage will be Scott Thompson, a country artist from nearby Rome. Thompson and his band will play at 7 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m.
Center Stage will feature Southern gospel tunes from Stan Shuman at 7 p.m., while Mike Frisbee will perform magic shows on the Midway Stage.
There will be food available with vendors on site as well.
“I am so excited that Mohawk has agreed to continue sponsoring the Star Spangled Celebration," Organizer Bud Owens said. "We are prepared to have a safe and fun event for the entire family with magic and illusion, amazing concerts, vendors, a laser show and fireworks that will end the evening and ring in the Summer season. I invite everyone to come out, come early, bring your chairs and blankets and let’s celebrate our Independence Calhoun style."
Three parking lots will be open beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the best view of the fireworks and laser show inside the fairgrounds.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness are asked to be considerate and stay home. Coolers are welcome, but subject to inspection at entry points as the venue remains alcohol free and family focused according to organizers.