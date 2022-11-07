Gordon County 4-H’ers, Sonoraville High School Interact Club, Rota Kids Club, Limestone Valley RC&D, Georgia Soil and Water, and parent volunteers work to clean the river and boat ramps of the Oostanaula River.
Some of the items collected in this year's Rivers Alive Cleanup event fill the back of this truck.
This year’s annual Rivers Alive event had 39 students and 21 parent volunteers come out to support the cleanup gathering trash, plastic bottles and aluminum cans.
The students were surprised to find a couch, futon, Vintage TV, broken crutch, 14 Truck Tires, 2 tire wheels, a plastic chair, lots of construction materials, plus much more.
While some students were taking advantage of a beautiful Saturday morning and sleeping in, Gordon County 4-H’ers, Sonoraville High School Interact Club, Rota Kids Club, Limestone Valley RC&D, Georgia Soil and Water, and parent volunteers worked together to clean the river and boat ramps of the Oostanaula River, which provides Gordon County with drinking water and recreation.
We would like to say a special Thank You to the Georgia Soil and Water for a donation which helped us to purchase some much-needed supplies for the Rivers Alive Event. We purchased 124 gloves, 42 clipboards, totes and trash bags.
This year’s annual Rivers Alive event had 39 students and 21 parent volunteers come out to support the cleanup gathering trash, plastic bottles and aluminum cans. The students were surprised to find a couch, futon, Vintage TV, broken crutch, 14 Truck Tires, 2 tire wheels, a plastic chair, lots of construction materials, Christmas tree with all the trimmings, a live fish and dead snake were among the unusual items found. There were fewer cigarette butts with only 139 pickup while last year’s total was over 200, which is great news to our fish because cigarette butts are a grave danger to them in our water ways, as fish may mistake the butts as food and ingest them which can cause cancer in the fish.
Thoughts were that more people may be vaping now in our community which is another concern. The most common items found were plastic bottles totaling 240 and 120 glass bottles … did you know that it takes a plastic bottle six hundred years to decompose and one million years for a glass bottle, while it only takes a few seconds to throw that same plastic or glass bottle in a recycle bin? So, do your part and put trash where it belongs.
Participating in this annual event gave our youth the opportunity to become productive members of Gordon County. Participants received a Rivers Alive T-shirt and a Pizza lunch for their contribution to the event.
Today’s 4-H Club offers projects and activities of interest to every young person. For more information, contact the Gordon County Cooperative Extension Office at 706-629-8685. More information is also available at ugaextension.com/gordon online.