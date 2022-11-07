While some students were taking advantage of a beautiful Saturday morning and sleeping in, Gordon County 4-H’ers, Sonoraville High School Interact Club, Rota Kids Club, Limestone Valley RC&D, Georgia Soil and Water, and parent volunteers worked together to clean the river and boat ramps of the Oostanaula River, which provides Gordon County with drinking water and recreation.

We would like to say a special Thank You to the Georgia Soil and Water for a donation which helped us to purchase some much-needed supplies for the Rivers Alive Event. We purchased 124 gloves, 42 clipboards, totes and trash bags.

Thank you for reading!

