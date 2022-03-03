Annual Miracle Run set for March 17 From staff reports Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Calhoun Rec. Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., will host its 2022 Miracle Run, Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m.Beginning at the Black & Yellow Playground Pavilion, the 2.5 mile St. Patrick's Day-themed event will benefit The Winner's Club and Camp New Adventure.The race will begin at the pavilion, follow the path of the park's walking trail and end back at the pavilion. Participants in the third annual event will receive a t-shirt, water and snacks as part of the $20 registration fee and will be able to designate 50% of the fee to the agency of their choice. Registration can be done in person at the Rec. Department, or at cityofcalhoun-ga.com/recreation/ online. Walk-up registration on race day is also available, but registration fee will vary. Sponsors are currently needed at various levels, and 50% of sponsorships may be designated to an agency of choice as well. Call 706-629-0177 for more information about this and other upcoming Rec. Department events. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Becky Hood case: Process delays explained CPD, GBI search for possible human remains on Wall Street County approves zoning for 840,000-square-foot warehousing project known as Union Grove South Gordon County restaurant inspections Arrest records from the March 2, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.