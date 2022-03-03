2022 Miracle Run
Calhoun Rec. Department

The Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River St., will host its 2022 Miracle Run, Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m.

Beginning at the Black & Yellow Playground Pavilion, the 2.5 mile St. Patrick's Day-themed event will benefit The Winner's Club and Camp New Adventure.

The race will begin at the pavilion, follow the path of the park's walking trail and end back at the pavilion. 

Participants in the third annual event will receive a t-shirt, water and snacks as part of the $20 registration fee and will be able to designate 50% of the fee to the agency of their choice. 

Registration can be done in person at the Rec. Department, or at cityofcalhoun-ga.com/recreation/ online. Walk-up registration on race day is also available, but registration fee will vary. 

Sponsors are currently needed at various levels, and 50% of sponsorships may be designated to an agency of choice as well. 

Call 706-629-0177 for more information about this and other upcoming Rec. Department events. 

