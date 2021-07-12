The Anna Shaw Children’s Institute (ASCI), part of Hamilton Health Care System, will host the sixth annual North Georgia Autism Conference on Friday, Oct. 29 at the Dalton Convention Center.
Temple Grandin, internationally known spokesperson with autism, will be the keynote speaker. Grandin’s story was featured in “Temple Grandin,” a movie about living with autism and using her unique talents to revolutionize practices for the humane handling of livestock.
“It is a wonderful opportunity to have Dr. Temple Grandin address our community on living with autism and using unique skill sets to overcome challenges,” says Lindsey Coker, ASCI educational resource coordinator. “Dr. Grandin is a leader in both the animal welfare and autism advocacy movements, and we are thrilled to have her.”
The event is intended for parents, caregivers, educators, professionals, medical providers, young adults on the autism spectrum, self-advocates and other interested individuals.
Haley Moss, an author, artist and advocate who made international headlines when she became Florida’s first attorney who was open about having autism, will also present at the conference. Moss was diagnosed with autism at age 3. She says she is passionate about disability inclusion and neurodiversity.
“I take that passion to help our world be more inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities,” Moss says on her website. “My personal and professional experiences allow me to bring unique insight and perspective across different professions and settings.”
Some conference presentations will include young adults who are on various stages of the autism spectrum who need varying levels of support. Parents will be part of these presentations.
Other presentation topics include using visual supports for communication, how to manage behavior, understanding and meeting your child’s sensory needs, medications and side effects, managing anxiety and depression and others.
Registration is now open for the conference. Please visit HamiltonHealth.com/autismconference for tickets and information.
ASCI follows social distancing and CDC guidelines. For more information, please contact Coker at lcoker@hhcs.org.