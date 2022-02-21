Last week, Rachel Meier Sala and a group of dedicated volunteers visited several homes in Rome to make sure that animals that are being neglected, got some much needed care. What they found was heartbreaking but they hope their work can lead to a change in how animals are treated in the community.
Seven years ago, Meier Sala was working in Rome, off North Broad Street. She would hear dogs barking constantly in the area and would walk around only to find dogs chained up in terrible conditions.
“This was the wintertime and some of the dogs didn’t have any straw to keep them warm. They didn’t have a house to go into even in the freezing rain. So and friend and I started driving around with a trailer full of hay to give to people to make sure the dogs had even just a little relief.”
That small effort led to the founding of an organization called Unchain Floyd County which is now Helping Paws of North Georgia, a 501c3 nonprofit. Meier Sala and several volunteers go out into the Rome community in three-month intervals to provide dog and cat food, straw and cedar bedding, dog houses, collars, leashes and flea meds to those pet owners who need it most and who are willing to accept the help.
Helping Paws also signs many of these animals up to be spayed or neutered. They ask the owners to contribute toward that cost but if they cannot, it’s not a requirement.
“This past Saturday we had about 20 volunteers,” Meier Sala said. “Our volunteers come from other animal welfare organizations in the area as well as just concerned citizens who want to help in the community. We try to go out every three months but we’ve been going out more frequently recently because of the cold.”
The group splits up to tackle different areas of the community.
“Poverty is one of the big issues,” Meier Sala said. “Some people just don’t have the means to provide for their animals but they get those animals anyway. And for others they just don’t care. A dog is just an alarm system for them. So it doesn’t matter if they’re out there with no water or freezing cold or in the heat. They’re just a piece of property they keep chained up outside.”
In the time she and the volunteers have been doing this, Meier Sala said she’s come upon dogs that have been chained to fences, trees and cars. She’s seen animals that are malnourished and dehydrated, with a variety of health issues.
“At one of the houses, all the dogs were padlocked,” she said. “For no reason. They were just all padlocked in inadequate settings. We have left hay for people to put down only to come back and find the hay rotting right where we left it. They couldn’t even be bothered to use it.”
Helping Paws of North Georgia is an outreach program, not a rescue.
“We’re all just volunteers trying to do what we can,” Meier Sala said. “It’s heartbreaking to walk away from these dogs and see the looks on their faces because they know we’re the only ones who care about them. But we do it all the time. We get our hearts broken all the time and try to think of the ones we helped, not all the other ones we just don’t know about or can’t get to.”
Meier Sala said it doesn’t take animal welfare activists to spot animals that need help.
“They are literally all over Rome,” she said. “Just open your eyes. That’s how we find them. We look and we listen. They’re on street corners, backyards, half a mile from downtown Rome.”
The county’s new tether band is a step toward positive change, she said, but there is still a long way to go. The group is planning another outing in May and if anyone would like to volunteer, they can find more information online at helpingpawsnga.org
The group is also in need of monetary donations to purchase all the supplies they need during their outings. All their funding comes from private donors and there are always supplies to be purchased. Donations can be made to through:
Gofundme: gofund.me/99027ad6
Paypayl: PayPal.me/helpingpawsnga
Venmo: @helpingpawsnga
Receipts for tax purposes can be supplied if requested.
“The tether ban went into effect the first of February, but there is a process that needs to be followed and there’s just so many tethered that it is going to take time to implement,” Meier Sala posted to social media following the most recent outreach. “It is a wonderful start and a great first step, but it is not an overnight fix. We educated as many as possible, and will help where we can. But it’s a lot and it’s overwhelming. It feels like a third world country at times. We are so incredibly grateful and thankful to animal control and the commissioners for taking on this enormous task. This is a step in the right direction for animal welfare in Floyd County.”