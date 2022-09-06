Animal Control open house, vaccine and adoption clinic Sept. 24

Calhoun Animal Control, 202 Kirby Road, is set to host its annual Open House Saturday, Sept. 24.
Now in its ninth year, the event is in partnership with Adairsville Animal Hospital and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Animal Control employees will be on hand to answer questions about the facility’s day-to-day operations.
Along with the open house, the event will include vaccine and adoption clinics. Vaccine prices are as follows: Rabies — $5, DA2PP (5-in-1) — $10, Bordetella (kennel cough) — $10, combo (cat vaccine) — $20. All vaccines will be administered by Dr. Amy Johnson and the Adairsville Animal Hospital team.
Dogs and cats will be available for adoption during the event as well. Adoption fees will be $60 or $25 for already altered animals. This is an all-county event with everyone welcome.
According to the city, Calhoun Animal Control enforces the City’s animal control ordinances, responds to citizen complaints, removes dead animals from the City streets, picks up stray dogs and cats, assists the County with their animal control needs when requested, enforces state laws regarding animal control issues, and assists the Calhoun Police Department with any animal control issues they might have. The shelter operates a 17 dog kennels and nine cat kennels.
For more information, call City of Calhoun Animal Control Director Clyde Burchett at 706-629-6746, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.