Animal Control open house, vaccine and adoption clinic Sept. 24

The Calhoun Animal Control annual Open House is Saturday, Sept. 24. 

 City of Calhoun

Calhoun Animal Control, 202 Kirby Road, is set to host its annual Open House Saturday, Sept. 24.

Now in its ninth year, the event is in partnership with Adairsville Animal Hospital and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Animal Control employees will be on hand to answer questions about the facility’s day-to-day operations.

