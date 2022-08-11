American Floorcovering Alliance donates $135,000 to GNTC

GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham (left) thanks Stephanie Manis, owner of Capital Contract Services and former American Floorcovering Alliance Inc. (AFA) executive director, and John Karr, president of ProdTek and former AFA president, for the donation.

 Contributed

The American Floorcovering Alliance Inc. has donated $135,000 to Georgia Northwestern Technical College to support the college’s flooring industry programs.

Due to pandemic-related revenue shortfalls and event cancelations, AFA’s Board of Directors recently voted to dissolve the advocacy organization, said Stephanie Manis, owner of Capital Contract Services and former executive director of AFA.

