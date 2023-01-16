Advocates for Children seeking CASA volunteers

This February, Advocates for Children are kicking off their latest CASA class.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. That pretty much describes the job of CASA volunteers - they are court-appointed volunteers who act as advocates for kids in foster care.
"They are the voice for that child," said Scott Sherwin of Bartow's CASA program.
CASA volunteers are assigned a case, either a child or a sibling group, by a judge. Volunteers are then given legal permission to speak to anyone they need to - counselors, teachers, and teachers among others - so that they can keep an eye out for the child they've been assigned. CASA workers advocate for the child they have been assigned in court, by offering reports with recommendations and observations to the judge.
According to Gordon County's Volunteer Outreach Coordinator Haley Minesinger, that is beneficial to the Gordon County's youth in foster care.
"Children that have a CASA volunteer have more advocacy in the foster care system, which means they receive more resources to help them thrive," she said.
Sherwin acknowledged that going in front of a judge and dealing with the court system can be intimidating for those who aren't used to it. However, Advocates for Children has a full-time staff dedicated to helping their CASA volunteers by editing their reports and offering advice and guidance.
"Don't be intimidated! You're not on your own in this," he said.
He said that anyone, whether they're retired or working full-time, can become a CASA volunteer if they have the desire to help kids. Advocates for Children is willing to work around whatever schedule their volunteers have to ensure there are more CASAs out there.
Sherwin also said the program is also good for people who can't quite become foster parents but would still like to find a way to help a child in the system.
"This is a really, really great way to do it," he said.
Right now, they need plenty more volunteers in the county. According to Sherwin, the judge that handles foster children in Gordon County also wants to see more CASA workers. The end goal is having one CASA worker for every child in need in Gordon County.
Right now, according Minesinger, there are 113 children in foster care in the county. Of those, 36 children still need CASA volunteers. That's a large gap - but one that Gordon County residents can help fill.
The next class to become a volunteer starts on Tuesday, February 21. The class is eight weeks and meets once weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Adairsville.