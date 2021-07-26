AdventHealth to host Living Well class

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the picnic pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park located at 17 Legacy Way in Adairsville.
The class will also be broadcasted online via a Zoom meeting. During this class, participants will learn how to forage for salad greens in their own backyard. Drew Bishop will lead the class alongside Dr. Danforth and talk about wild edible plants commonly found outside of a garden.
Participants will learn which plants are safe to eat and their nutritional benefits. This class will follow CDC meeting guidelines including proof of vaccination. Masks must also be worn during the class.
Dr. Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Dr. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
Dr. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
For more information or to register as an in-person participant, please call 770-773 9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Dr. Danforth’s nurse.
To join the class via Zoom, email georgialivingwell@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting invitation. Participants can use Zoom on their smartphone, computer or tablet. Participants can also dial in with their phone to join the meeting.