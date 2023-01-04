AdventHealth Gordon welcomes first baby of 2023 From AdventHealth Gordon Jan 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AdventHealth Gordon welcomes first baby of 2023 Pictured with mother Sonalben, yet-to-be-named Baby Girl Patel is the first baby born at AdventHealth Gordon in 2023 on Jan. 3. Show more Show less Pictured with mother Sonalben, yet-to-be-named Baby Girl Patel is the first baby born at AdventHealth Gordon in 2023 on Jan. 3. Baby Girl Patel is the first baby born at AdventHealth Gordon in 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 9:40 a.m., on Jan. 3.Baby Girl Patel, who has yet to be named, arrived weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long with a full head of hair.Her mother, Sonalben, father, Hiren and big sister, Ayushi, are overjoyed to welcome their new baby this week.The hospital presented a gift basket to the happy family to congratulate them on being AdventHealth Gordon’s New Year family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Calhoun couple arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges GBI investigating an officer-involved shooting near Adairsville; second such case in Bartow in 10 days Gordon County restaurant health scores Alabama man charged with child molestation in Gordon County Wednesday morning fire claims life in Fairmount Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.