AdventHealth Gordon welcomes first baby of 2023

The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 9:40 a.m., on Jan. 3.

Baby Girl Patel, who has yet to be named, arrived weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long with a full head of hair.

