Emma Palemo Archila

Emma Palemo Archila, pictured with her mother Tina Bernal Archila and father Jonathan Palemo, was the first baby born at AdventHealth Gordon in 2022. 

 AdventHealth Gordon

The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby of 2022 at 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Emma Palemo Archila arrived weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.

Pictured are mother, Tina Bernal Archila, holding little Emma, and father, Jonathan Palemo.

The hospital presented a gift basket to the happy family to congratulate them on being AdventHealth Gordon’s New Year family.

