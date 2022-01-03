AdventHealth Gordon welcomes first baby of 2022 From AdventHealth Gordon Jan 3, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emma Palemo Archila, pictured with her mother Tina Bernal Archila and father Jonathan Palemo, was the first baby born at AdventHealth Gordon in 2022. AdventHealth Gordon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Baby Place at AdventHealth Gordon welcomed its first baby of 2022 at 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.Emma Palemo Archila arrived weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.Pictured are mother, Tina Bernal Archila, holding little Emma, and father, Jonathan Palemo.The hospital presented a gift basket to the happy family to congratulate them on being AdventHealth Gordon’s New Year family. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gordon among area's fastest-growing counties Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Jan. 01, 2022 Jail, Sheriff's Office reinstate COVID-19 precautionary measures City recognizes retiring police dog ahead of council meeting Hospital, jail bring back COVID measures Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.