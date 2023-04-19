AdventHealth Gordon to offer $30 mammograms in May

The AdventHealth Gordon Breast Center team.

 Contributed

For the third year in a row, AdventHealth Gordon is offering screening mammograms in 30 minutes for just $30 for self-pay patients in May.

Annual mammograms are still the top-recommended screening for women because it allows the earliest possible detection of issues before you experience symptoms. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. and having your annual mammogram could be lifesaving.

