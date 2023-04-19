AdventHealth Gordon to offer $30 mammograms in May

For the third year in a row, AdventHealth Gordon is offering screening mammograms in 30 minutes for just $30 for self-pay patients in May.
Annual mammograms are still the top-recommended screening for women because it allows the earliest possible detection of issues before you experience symptoms. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. and having your annual mammogram could be lifesaving.
Catching breast cancer early means:
Therapies like breast conservation therapy will be most effective
Treatment can begin early, possibly before cancer spreads to other parts of your body
You’ll have the best possible chance of recovery
“Localized breast cancer is 98 percent curable when caught early,” said Emily Tarpley, manager of the Edna Owens Breast Center at AdventHealth Gordon. “That is why it is so important for women to get their mammograms at the appropriate age. This is a great campaign for uninsured women in our community to take advantage of.”
It is recommended that women begin getting mammograms at age 40 unless there is a family history of breast cancer. If you’re between the ages of 20 and 40, you should have a clinical breast exam by your doctor every three years.
Along with their mammograms, many women have begun taking advantage of genetic testing to assess breast cancer risk which is offered through AdventHealth Gordon at the Edna Owens Breast Center. This testing can also help determine appropriate care for those already diagnosed with breast cancer. Genetic testing is the only way to determine if someone has a mutation, such as the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, that can increase the risk of developing breast cancer and other cancers. Patients begin by filling out a quick questionnaire to determine if they are eligible for the non-invasive test. Genetic screening is included in the $30 mammogram if the patient is eligible. If genetic testing is deemed appropriate, there may be an additional cost associated.
“Genetic testing is extremely useful for those with a family or personal history of breast or ovarian cancer,” said Tarpley. “It’s very successful in helping women understand their risk of breast cancer, and it can truly save lives.”
$30 mammograms can only be scheduled for the month of May. To receive this promotion, your mammogram must be scheduled at least a year and a day after your last mammogram.
Patients can schedule a mammogram at the Edna Owens Breast Center at AdventHealth Gordon by calling 800-776-5102 or visiting GetYourMammoGA.com.