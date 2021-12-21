AdventHealth Gordon to host virtual Living Well class

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a virtual Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 pm online via a Zoom meeting.
During this class, Dr. Danforth will discuss how to make lifestyle changes that stick with you. We often set new goals and abandon them quickly as they become too complicated. This class will focus on tips to create mini habits that lead to healthy changes.
Dr. Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Dr. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
To join this virtual Living Well class, email georgialivingwell@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting invitation. Participants can use Zoom on their smartphone, computer or tablet. Participants can also dial in with their phone to join the meeting.
For more information, please call 770-773-9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Dr. Danforth’s nurse.