AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a virtual Living Well class featuring Dr. Julia Danforth on Tuesday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. online via a Zoom meeting.
During this class, participants will learn how to properly read food labels. Sally Lipsky, the leader of Plant-Based Pittsburgh, an organization dedicated to teaching the health benefits of plant-based eating, will lead the virtual class alongside Dr. Danforth and share guidelines for reading packaged food labels on cereals, snack foods, veggie burgers and more. Sally is also a plant-based nutrition educator and author of Beyond Cancer: The Powerful Effect of Plant-Based Eating.
Dr. Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Dr. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
To join this virtual Living Well class, email georgialivingwell@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting invitation. Participants can use Zoom on their smartphone, computer or tablet.
Participants can also dial in with their phone to join the meeting. For more information, please call 770-773-9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Dr. Danforth’s nurse.