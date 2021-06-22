AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, July 13 at 6:30 pm at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park.
During this class, participants will be meeting in person for a special meet and greet session with Julia Danforth, MD, and other Living Well class members.
Living Well classes are free to attend, and they focus on the health benefits of a plant-based diet. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees are invited to bring a low-fat plant-based dish to share. This class will follow CDC meeting guidelines including proof of vaccination. Masks must also be worn during the class.
Dr. Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Dr. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida
Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
For more information or to register, please call 770-773-9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Dr. Danforth’s nurse. There will not be a Zoom option for the meet and greet session, but future classes will continue to be broadcasted via Zoom.