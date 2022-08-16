AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road.
This class, entitled “What’s So Great About Eating Plants?” will examine some of the health benefits of a plant-based diet. Julia Danforth, MD, will answer questions and give tips to participants about how to shift toward a plant-based diet and will hear from participants about their own health improvements after changing their diets. Each participant can bring a plant-based dish for a shared meal.
Dr. Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Dr. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando.
She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
For more information, please call 770-773-9201 and press 2 to speak with or leave a message for Dr. Danforth’s nurse or email georgialivingwell@gmail.com for a Zoom link to join the class.