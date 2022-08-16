AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road. 

This class, entitled “What’s So Great About Eating Plants?” will examine some of the health benefits of a plant-based diet. Julia Danforth, MD, will answer questions and give tips to participants about how to shift toward a plant-based diet and will hear from participants about their own health improvements after changing their diets. Each participant can bring a plant-based dish for a shared meal.

