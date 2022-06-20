AdventHealth Gordon to host Living Well class

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class on Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall.
The Living Well class will watch and discuss the movie PlantWise, an inspiring documentary about the life-changing benefits of a plant-based diet.
During this class, participants will learn that the standard American diet – high in fat, sugar and salt, and low in fiber and nutrients – is the culprit behind many chronic illnesses. PlantWise follows the stories of six people struggling with debilitating health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease, who are able to improve or reverse their chronic conditions by embracing a plant-based diet.
All attendees are invited to bring a low-fat, plant-based dish to share with others and will discuss the film afterwards. The class will be held at Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1411 Rome Rd SW, Calhoun, GA 30701.
Dr. Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Dr. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
For more information, please call 770-773-9201 and press 2 to speak with or leave a message for Dr. Danforth’s nurse or email georgialivingwell@gmail.com.